Rainbow PUSH Coalition Names Martin Broadcaster of the Year
Rainbow PUSH Coalition has named veteran journalist Roland Martin Broadcaster of the Year.
Martin provides commentary on CNN and hosts TV One's Sunday public affairs show, Washington Watch With Roland Martin.
Martin will receive his award Oct. 16 at the Keep Hope Alive Gala at the Creating Opportunity Conference in Atlanta.
