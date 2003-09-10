Rainbow, Miramax ink deal

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. and Miramax Films have inked a pact to bring 84

theatrical movies to Rainbow's cable networks The Independent Film Channel, AMC and WE: Women's

Entertainment.

The deal, which starts in 2004, includes Miramax favorites like

Chicago, Chocolat and Gangs of New York.

Of the movies, 52 will go to IFC and the remaining 32 will air on AMC and WE.

Rainbow recently inked a movie deal for the networks with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.