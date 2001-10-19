Rainbow joins Western retreat
Rainbow Media joined the throng of major programmers cancelling their exhibition space at Western Show.
Rainbow had initially planned to merely reduce its space from last year, and is now will send primarily affiliate sales staffers for its various networks that deal with systems in the western region.
Rainbow President Josh Sapan will not attend.
- John M. Higgins
