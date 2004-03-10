Rainbow, Comcast Close New Carriage Pact

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.’s AMC and three Fox Sports Net regional networks inked new carriage deals Wednesday with the country’s largest operator, Comcast Corp.

The deal extends existing carriage pacts for the Rainbow managed Fox Sports Net Florida, Fox Sports Net Bay Area, and Fox Sports Net New England. The sports nets will also begin offering home games for their sports teams in high-definition.

Comcast also agreed to a new long-term deal for AMC. Financial details were not disclosed.