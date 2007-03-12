Rainbow Advertising Sales Creates New Multi-platform Sales Division

Rainbow Advertising Sales has created a new multi-platform sales division.

Dubbed the Client Activation Team, it will be headed by Terry Holmstrom, VP, client activation, reporting to the head of national sales Bill Rosolie.

Holmstrom will look to extend the traditional media buy on Rainbow networks-- including Fuse, WE and AMC-- into new media spaces, including online, on demand, mobile, outdoors and more.

Increasingly, media companies are restructuring their sales departments to emphasize "content" rather than linear programming and capitalize on a host of new platforms beyond the linear nets around which most sales departments were built.

Holmstrom is the former VP, promotions and marketing, for ABC Cable Networks Group.