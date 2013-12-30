Raftery, Johnson Get On FS1's Big East Bus on Dec. 31

Gus Johnson and Bill Raftery will play doubles as Fox Sports 1 opens its Big East intraconference slate with a quintet of basketball games on New Year's Eve.

Fox Sports' lead hoops on-air team will call the first game on Dec. 31, St. John's visiting Xavier in Cincinnati at 12 p.m. (ET), before sending in No. 8 Villanova at Butler at 7:30 p.m. from historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Johnson and Raftery then will bus from Cincinnati to Indianapolis, accompanied by Nick C. (@vuwildcat07), the winner of FS1’s New Year’s Eve Road Trip Twitter contest, and a guest, both of whom will net VIP status and courtside seats.

At 2:30 p.m., the duo of Tiffany Greene and LaChina Robinson will chronicle Seton Hall at Providence, followed by Dick Stockton and Bob Wenzel on DePaul at Georgetown at 5 p.m. Justin Kutcher and Donny Marshall wrap up the opening day marathon with Marquette at Creighton tipping off at 10 p.m.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.