Radla Named Sinclair's San Antonio GM

Dean Radla, KABB-KMYS San Antonio director of sales, has been named general manager of the pair, Sinclair's Fox-CW duopoly. He succeeds John Seabers, who was recently promoted to group manager at Sinclair.

"During Dean's 15 years with us, his skills and determination have been instrumental in helping to build the stations' brand recognition," says Steve Marks, Sinclair COO, "and their success in partnering with the market's local businesses towards reaching their customers."

Radla has been director of sales for KABB-KMYS since 1999. Prior to that, he was local sales manager at KABB.

"The past 15 years at KABB and KMYS have been very rewarding and gratifying, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to expand my leadership responsibilities as general manager," he said. "I look forward to building on the stations' strong operations, quality programming and local news offerings, and continuing to serve our local community."