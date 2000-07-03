Radio talk show host Dr. Laura Schlessinger and former presidential candidate and American Values President Gary Bauer last week met with many of Capitol Hills most prominent conservatives.

Radio talk show host Dr. Laura Schlessinger and former presidential candidate and American Values President Gary Bauer last week met with many of Capitol Hill's most prominent conservatives. The two visited House Whip Tom DeLay (R-Texas) and Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) and then had lunch at the U.S. Capitol hosted by Sen. Sam Brownback (R-Kansas). In the afternoon, they met with House Majority Leader Dick Armey (R-Texas) and the Conservative Action Team. Outside Armey's office, Schlessinger and Bauer said they were spending the day "meeting and greeting" Republican members since they have similar views on issues, particularly those regarding children and families.