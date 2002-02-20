Radio stations to pay record cos. to stream

Radio stations will have to pay record companies 0.07 cents per performance

for songs and works if they choose to retransmit their signals over the

Internet, the U.S. Copyright Office ruled Wednesday.

Radio stations will also have to pay 9 percent of those total fees for what

is called an 'ephemeral license,' which is the shadow digital copy made when

items are copied from one computer to another.

Radio stations and Webcasters, such as Internet-radio stations, had argued

for a rate around 0.015 cents per song, while record companies wanted a rate

close to 0.4 cents.

Apparently, the arbitration panel arrived at a rate somewhere in the middle

after listening to six weeks of testimony from both sides late last summer.

One observer noted that the rate was high enough from the radio-station

perspective that station owners would likely choose not to stream their

services.

Both sides said they supported the decision, but neither was overly

enthusiastic.

'We would have preferred a higher rate. But in setting a rate that is about

10 times that proposed by the Webcasters, the panel clearly concluded that the

Webcasters' proposal was unreasonably low and not credible,' said Hilary Rosen,

president of the Recording Industry Association of America.

Webcasters that stream nonsubscription services and noncommercial

broadcasters are subject to the same fees, according to the Copyright Office's

ruling.

'We are pleased that the arbitration panel has recommended royalty rates for

Internet-radio broadcasting and that its recommendation is much closer to the

royalty rate proposed by the Webcast industry than was proposed by the recording

industry,' said Jonathan Potter, executive director of the Digital Media

Association (DiMA).

'We are extremely disappointed, however, that the panel's proposed rate is

not significantly lower, as a lower rate would more accurately reflect the

marketplace for music-performance rights and the uncertain business environment

of the Webcast industry,' he added.

DiMA plans to contest the rate through further comments to the Copyright

Office.

The National Association of Broadcasters did not comment by press

time.