Radio show attendance slumps

New Orleans - NAB on Thursday reported a total of 5,227 people attended or exhibited at the Radio Show in New

Orleans, a number that is significantly down from the

past two years.

Last year, some 7,500 attended the

conference in San Francisco, which was heavily

attended by dot-com companies. The year before, NAB

reported that 5,700 attended the show in Orlando,

which was a considered a low number at the time.

Next year's show takes place in Seattle, which was the site

of the conference in 1998. - Paige Albiniak