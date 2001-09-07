Radio show attendance slumps
New Orleans - NAB on Thursday reported a total of 5,227 people attended or exhibited at the Radio Show in New
Orleans, a number that is significantly down from the
past two years.
Last year, some 7,500 attended the
conference in San Francisco, which was heavily
attended by dot-com companies. The year before, NAB
reported that 5,700 attended the show in Orlando,
which was a considered a low number at the time.
Next year's show takes place in Seattle, which was the site
of the conference in 1998. - Paige Albiniak
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.