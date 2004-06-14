Radio Sees Gain in 2Q
Advertisers are spending 4% more on radio in the second quarter of 2004 than they did in the same period a year ago. But agency execs say demand may moderate somewhat.
In April, according to a recent Radio Advertising Bureau report, combined local and national radio ad sales were up 4%, versus the same period last year. National sales were up 6% over April 2003. That's the largest monthly increase for national radio this year.
Year to date (through April), combined total local and national radio revenue grew 4%, with local up 4% and national up 2%, according to the RAB.
May has not been as robust, according to radio buyers. "I see second-quarter sales increasing in the low single digits," says Maribeth Papuga, SVP/director of local broadcast, MediaVest. "Certain markets and certain networks are tight," but there are still lots of opportunities to buy spots, she says.
From a ratings standpoint, Spanish-language stations have surged in popularity, per an analysis by Interep, the New York radio ad-sales firm. Interep's review of the Arbitron local-market ratings reports for Winter 2004 (the latest available) indicates that Spanish-language stations garnered an 11.8 share, up a full point from 2003. That was second only to the News/Talk format, which collected a 16.4 share for the winter period, a drop of three-tenths of a point from 2003.
The Contemporary Hit Radio format was ranked third with an 11.0 share. Urban Radio was fourth with a 10.5 share. Stuart Naar, EVP/director of research at Interep, says that "format categories like Spanish and Urban are now mainstream."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.