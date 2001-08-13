Radio repeats for PSA title

The radio industry was again the media industry's top sponsor of public service announcements, donating $708 million in radio time to the Ad Council's PSAs in 2000.

In 1999, radio stations gave time worth $598 million to PSAs. Web sites increased their donations by the largest amount, with Ad Council PSAs registering more than 11 billion impressions worth nearly $392 million. That's up from nine billion impressions worth some $325 million in 1999.

"Through banner advertising, our public service messages can reach a tremendous audience, help to raise user consciousness and inspire individuals to action," said Ira Tumpowsky, the Ad Council's executive vice president of media.

TV gave the third-largest amount of time, worth $316 million in 2000, up from $315 million in 1999. The entire media industry donated some $1.5 billion in 2000, up from $1.1 billion in 1999. That includes PSAs in newspapers and magazines, on billboards, and on buses and taxis.

- Paige Albiniak