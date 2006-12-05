Radio One Executive John Jones Dies

John Jones, VP, general counsel, and assistant secretary for group owner Radio One and former general counsel for co-owned cable channel TV One, died of an apparent heart attack Dec. 3. He was 38.



Jones was associate general counsel for Radio One when he moved to start-up African-American-targeted TV One in August 2003 as legal counsel. He became VP and general counsel in 2004.



Jones was wooed back to Radio One in December 2004.



He was a graduate of the Naval Academy, attaining the rank of captain as a logistics officer for Marine Corps fighter jets. He also received an MBA from Webster University and a JD from the University of Maryland.

Before joining Radio One, he was an associate with the law firm of Cooley Goddard in Reston, Va. He was also a former attorney with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



There will be a wake at 10 a.m. and a funeral service at 11 a.m. on December 7 at Maple Springs Baptist Church, 4131 Belt Road, Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Visitation is at Reese & Sons Mortuary, 821 West Street, Annapolis, MD, December 6 from 4-7 p.m.