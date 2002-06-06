Radio industry considers liquor ads
Liquor ads could potentially bring the radio industry more than $100 million
per year and a number of stations are looking for ways to get a piece of that
action, according to a survey conducted by the Radio Advertising Bureau of its
members.
Of those surveyed, the RAB found that 62 percent already accept hard-liquor ads,
but only one-half "actively pursue" such ads.
More than 80 percent said they want to increase their revenue from hard-liquor
ads, although they would do it in several ways besides on-air advertising,
including event sponsorship, Internet sponsorship and other marketing
opportunities.
Of those who do not accept hard-liquor ads, more than one-half said company
policy forbids it.
More than one-quarter of respondents said the ads would upset their "loyal
listeners," or they think airing such ads is illegal, which it is not.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.