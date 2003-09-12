Radio Hosts Join CNNfn

Syndicated radio hosts and husband-and-wife team Ken and Daria Dolan are

joining CNNfn to host a hour-long finance show.

Dolans Unscripted will air weekdays at 10 a.m., focusing on the day's

news from a financial perspective.

On the radio, the Dolans host a daily, two-hour show that is carried on 200

stations and counts about 2 million listeners.