Radio Host Launches Katrina Charity

Radio personality Tom Joyner has started a relief fund to benefit people who are housing victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Utilizing a “grassroots approach,” the BlackAmericaWed.com Relief Fund will accept donations that “will be given directly to the families who need assistance,” according to a statement released Thursday.

Churches will serve as conduits for the fund, identifying and assisting households in need.

Hurricane Katrina hit the “heart and soul of Black America,” said Joyner, who is African-American. “This is our Tsunami and we want to take care of those people who now may have family or friends who are going to be in their homes for an extended period of time.”

In addition to accepting donations online, Joyner’s radio show has redirected $75,000 in prize money from a regular on-air contest to the fund.

The fund was formed in association with Joyner’s Web site (BlackAmericaWeb.com), his syndicated radio program The Tom Joyner Morning Show, and parent company REACH Media.

Joyner's radio show is heard in 115 markets and reaches 8 million listeners. His one-hour, syndicated TV show—a weekend evening variety program—launches in early October, with clearance in 75% of the country.