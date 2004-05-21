Radio-Host Attacker Confesses
Tribune's WPIX will air a report in its newscasts Monday that the government has a confession in the 1992 assault on WABC Radio host Curtis Sliwa, founder and president of Guardian Angels, a weapons-free citizen's crime patrol that began in a tough Bronx neighborhood (or is that redundant?).
WPIX's Mary Murphy reports that the feds are looking to arrest "Junior" Gotti (son of mob boss John Gotti)--after his release from federal prison in a few months--in connection with the assault. That's after Michael “Mikey Scars” Di Leonardo admitted to the assault and implicated Gotti.
Sliwa said he always suspected Gotti was retaliating for Sliwa's on-air criticisms of the Gotti's.
Gotti's attorney disputes Mikey Scars' claims.
