Radio Groups Make Progress in Hiring Female GMs
ABC, Cox Broadcasting Inc., Clear Channel Communications Inc. and Entercom Communications Corp. have made "significant" progress in hiring female general managers for their radio stations, according to a study released today by Most Influential Women in Radio (MIW) and based on data from MStreet Publications.
MIW is a group of "top-level radio women" trying to increase their ranks.
According to the group, the industry as a whole "isn’t making much headway," with only 13.7% of 10,634 stations managed by women. Among larger groups--those owning 12 or more stations--the numbers are "a little better": 16.5% of 4,605 stations. Leading the way among the larger groups were ABC, with 36% female general managers; Entercom, with 22%; Cox with 21%; and Clear Channel with 20%.
What percentages does MIW want to see? "I would like to see at least 50%," says MIW’s Joan Gerberding, president of Princeton, N.J.-based Nassau Media Partners. "I think that makes sense when 53% of the population is female. It would be nice to have parity."
