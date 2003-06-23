Radio-dereg hearing postponed
The Senate Commerce Committee, headed by chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.),
has delayed a Wednesday hearing on radio consolidation due to a
memorial service for former Rep. Bob Stump (R-Ariz.).
The hearing has not yet been rescheduled.
The Federal Communications Commission reauthorization bill is still on track
for a vote in the committee Thursday.
That bill includes lengthening the media-ownership-rule review from two years
to five and may include scrapping the 50% discount for UHF stations when
tallying audience reach.
