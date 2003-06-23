Radio-dereg hearing postponed

The Senate Commerce Committee, headed by chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.),

has delayed a Wednesday hearing on radio consolidation due to a

memorial service for former Rep. Bob Stump (R-Ariz.).

The hearing has not yet been rescheduled.

The Federal Communications Commission reauthorization bill is still on track

for a vote in the committee Thursday.

That bill includes lengthening the media-ownership-rule review from two years

to five and may include scrapping the 50% discount for UHF stations when

tallying audience reach.