Promotions at Nassau Broadcasting, Princeton, N.J.: Joan E. Gerberding, president, Nassau Radio Network (NRN) Direct, promoted to president, Nassau Media partners; Gregg Stiansen, VP/director, sales, promoted to senior VP, NRN Direct; Glenn Jones, VP/GM, NRN, promoted to senior VP, NRN Katz.

Katherine Riley Dole, director, national affairs, NPR, Washington, named VP.

John E. Cravens, senior VP, broadcastspots.com, Chicago, joins One on One Sports, Chicago, as head/GM, owned and operated stations.

Ed Hill, program director, KUBL(FM) Salt Lake City, promoted to corporate director, imaging and format development.