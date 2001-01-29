Steve Wexler,

VP/GM, Journal Broadcast Group, Tucson (Ariz.) operations, named VP/GM, Omaha (Neb.) operations.

Bernie Moody,

program director, KWAV(FM) Monterey,Calif., named VP, programming, Buckley Broadcasting, Monterey, Calif.

Melody Talkington,

manager, affiliate relations, Premiere Radio Networks, Dallas, promoted to director, affiliate relations.

Appointments at WFUV(FM) New York:

Pete Fornatale,

host, WNEW-FM, joins as host, Mixed Bag; Vin Scelsa,

host, Idiot's Delight,

WNEW(FM) , joins as host, Idiot's Delight,

which moves to WFUV(FM) . Rita Houston,

music manager, becomes host, The Whole Wide World with Rita Houston.