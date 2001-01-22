Radio
Marv Nyren,
VP/GM, KKFR(FM) Glendale, Ariz., and KKLT(FM) Phoenix, named VP, Emmis-Phoenix properties, Emmis Communications, Phoenix.
Casey Keating,
program director, KZQZ(FM) San Francisco, appointed executive producer, Hollywood Hamilton's Weekend Top 30
, NBG Radio Network, Portland, Ore.
Bob Walker,
program director, KQMB(FM) Midvale, Utah, joins WKTI(FM) Milwaukee, as program director.
Andrew Kalb,
manager, news and program, ABC News Radio, New York, promoted to assistant director, news programming.
