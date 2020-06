Joseph M. Bilotta,

VP/GM, Buckley Radio Sales and executive VP, station group, Greenwich, Conn., named COO, Buckley Broadcasting.

Appointments at Cox Radio, Jacksonville, Fla.: Dick Williams,

market manager, AM/FM, Nashville, Tenn., joins as VP/GM; Mark Schwartz,

manager, Cox Radio, named VP/GM, WAPE-FM and WFYV-FM. Appointments at Entercom, Seattle: Clark Ryan,

VP, GM and program director, KISW(FM) Seattle, named VP/GM, KISW(FM) , KMTT(FM) , KNDD(FM) and KQBZ(FM); Jennifer Wisbey,

general sales manager, KNDD(FM) , and Dennis McCormick,

general sales manager, KIRO(AM) , both named group sales managers.

April Clark,

station manager and director of sales, Salt Broadcasting, Reno, Nevada, named VP/GM, KTHX-FM , KRZO-FM , KJZZ(FM) , KSRN(FM) .

Andy Laird,

director, radio engineering, Journal Broadcast Group, Milwaukee, named VP of that function.

Sharan McDonald,

Sales, Cellular One, Hutchinson, Kan., joins KHCD(FM) Salina, Kan., as account manager.