Radio
Timothy McCarthy,
station manager, WABC(AM) New York, named president and GM.
Appointments at Bonneville International Corp.:
Charles R. Tweedle,
president, San Francisco radio group, named regional VP, Bonneville divisions, San Francisco and St. Louis;
Drew Horowitz,
president, Chicago radio group, named regional VP, Bonneville divisions, Chicago and Washington.
George Laughlin,
acting GM, KHKS-FM Dallas, appointed GM, KBFB-FM and KJOI-AM Dallas.
