

Timothy McCarthy,

station manager, WABC(AM) New York, named president and GM.

Appointments at Bonneville International Corp.:

Charles R. Tweedle,

president, San Francisco radio group, named regional VP, Bonneville divisions, San Francisco and St. Louis;

Drew Horowitz,

president, Chicago radio group, named regional VP, Bonneville divisions, Chicago and Washington.



George Laughlin,

acting GM, KHKS-FM Dallas, appointed GM, KBFB-FM and KJOI-AM Dallas.