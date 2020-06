Robert Garcia, GM, CNNRadio Network, Atlanta, named VP.

Jennifer Page, part-time air talent, US Country, Englewood, Colo., named music director, Jones International Networks, Englewood, Colo.

Val Maki, VP and GM, KPWR(FM) Los Angeles, named senior VP market manager.

Joe Schwartz, president, Bengal Communications Management Co., Delray Beach, Fla., joins KXPK(FM) Evergreen (Denver area), Colo., as GM.

Beth Dowdie, sales rep, WGKX(FM) Memphis, Tenn., joins WSRR(FM) Memphis, Tenn., as general sales manager.

Mike De Amicis, general sales manager, WEKL(FM) Augusta, Ga., joins WGKX(FM) Memphis, Tenn., as general sales manager.

Shawn Pastor, director of affiliate relations, sports, Westwood One, Washington, named VP, affiliate sales for sports programming and Southeast networks.

Dave Ervin, VP and GM, KZLA-FM Los Angeles, joins Bonneville International Corp., St. Louis, as president, St. Louis Radio Group.