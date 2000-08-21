RADIO
Neil Johnston, VP, development, Cox Broadcasting, Atlanta, named CFO, Cox Radio Inc, there.
Julie Kahn, VP and director of Sales, KNBR-AM and KFOG(FM) San Francisco and KSAN(FM) and KTCT-AM San Mateo (San Francisco area), Calif., joins WAAF-FM Worcester, Mass., and WQSX(FM) Boston, as VP and GM.
Reginald R. Denson, VP and director, urban radio, Katz Urban Dimensions, Chicago, joins ABC Radio Networks, Chicago, as director, urban radio sales.
Steve Summers, production director, KML(FM) Chandler, Ariz., joins NBG Radio Network Inc., Portland Ore., as director of operations.
