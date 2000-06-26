RADIO
Lianne Elkins, VP, fiduciary accounting, MoneyGram, Lakewood, Colo., joins Jones Radio Networks, New York, as VP, business development.
Ann Compton, chief Washington correspondent, ABCNEWS.com, Washington, adds the responsibility of national correspondent, ABC News Radio, Washington.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.