Carl D. Hamilton, VP/GM, Houston market, Clear Channel Communications, Houston, named VP/market manager.

Gary Weiss, VP/GM, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, N.C., stations, Sinclair Broadcasting, joins Radio One as VP/GM of its Raleigh/ Durham, N.C., stations.

Constance Lloyd, director, programming, CBS Radio/ News, New York, named GM.

Elizabeth Hamma, general sales manager, WDFN(AM) and WWWW-FM Detroit, named GM, Louisville stations, Cox Radio, Louisville, Ky.

Jackie Wise, director of sales, Wichita stations, AM/FM, Wichita, Kan., joins Entercom, Wichita, Kan., as VP and market manager.

Associations/Law Firms

Appointments at Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing, Alexandria, Va.: Leslie Ellis, columnist, Multichannel News, also joins as senior technology adviser; Walter Ciciora, independent consultant in cable, television, consumer electronics and telecommunications and executive VP and chief technical officer, EnCamera Sciences Corp., Scottsdale, Ariz., also joins as senior technology instructor.

Appointments at Television Bureau of Advertising, New York: Grace Gilchrist, VP/GM, WXYZ-TV Detroit, also joins as board chairperson; Jim Keelor, president of Cosmos Broadcasting, Greenville, S.C., also named vice chairman.