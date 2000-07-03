Appointments at ABC Radio Network: Traug Keller, executive VP, advertising sales and marketing, Dallas, named president; Darryl Brown, executive VP, affilitiate marketing and urban programming, Dallas, named executive VP and GM; Jennifer L. Purtan, VP, sales for the Detroit, Los Angeles and San Francisco region, Detroit, named senior VP, sales, New York.

Fred Buggs, disc jockey, WTJM(FM) New York, joins WRKS-FM New York as disc jockey.