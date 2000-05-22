Dennis Green, manager, affiliate sales, West Coast and Canada, Bloomberg LP, New York, joins Westwood One, New York, as VP, affiliate sales, talk programming.

Mark Edwards, president, Mark Edwards Media Marketing, Chicago, joins wejm (fm) Philadelphia as program director.

Phil Hoover, president, The Hoover Group Enterprises Inc., Naples, Fla., joins Entercom, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. as VP, marketing manager, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton cluster.

Christopher S. Canning, attorney, Winston & Strawn, Chicago, joins One-On-One Sports Network, Chicago, as VP, general counsel.

Jane E. Bartsch, president/general manager, Barnstable Broadcasting's wbzo (fm) Bay Shore, N. Y. wmjc (fm) Smithtown, N. Y. and wgsm (am) Huntington, N. Y., joins Tribune Denver Radio, Denver, as VP, general manager.