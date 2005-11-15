Raddatz Gets White House Beat

Confirming the Nov. 7 B&C report that Martha Raddatz would be named White House correspondent, ABC Tuesday confirmed that the senior national security correspondent was taking over that beat.

She succeeds Terry Moran, who becomes Nightline Washington anchor Nov. 28, when that show moves to a multi-anchor format.

Raddatz will report for Nightline, World News Tonight, and other platforms.

Raddatz was named national security correspondent in 2003. She joined ABC from NPR in 1999 as State Department correspondent. Before that she was chief correspondent at ABC affiliate WCVB-TV Boston.