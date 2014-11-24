Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch Board ‘True Detective’

HBO has rounded out the cast for True Detective, announcing that Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch will join the second season of the anthology drama.

The second season of the drama will follow three police officers and a career criminal who must navigate a web of conspiracy in the aftermath of a murder. The follow up to True Detective’s Louisiana-set debut season will take place in California.

McAdams and Kitsch nabbed the roles of the two of the three police officers; Colin Farrell is the other while Vaughn will play the main antagonist.

McAdams character, Ani Bezzerides, is described as a Country Sherrif "whose uncompromising ethics put her at odds with others and the system she serves." Kitsch will play Paul Woodrugh, a war veteran and motorcycle police officer “running from a difficult past and the sudden glare of a scandal that never happened.”

Kelly Reilly has also been cast as Jordan, the wife of Vaughn’s Frank Semyon.

As previously announced, Fast & Furious director Justin Lin will helm the first two episodes.