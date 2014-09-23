Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn Cast for ‘True Detective’

A few days after Colin Farrell broke the news to Irish newspaper Sunday World, HBO confirmed Tuesday that the Irish actor will topline the second season of True Detective.

Vince Vaughn will join Farrell in the anthology drama, which is set to begin production later this fall in California. Both actors had been heavily rumored to star.

The logline for the second season from HBO is “Three police officers and a career criminal must navigate a web of conspiracy in the aftermath of a murder.” HBO says further casting announcements will be announced soon; at least one of them is expected to be a female character.

Farrell will play one of the cops, Ray Velcoro, whom HBO describes as a “comprised detective” who has to straggle his allegiances to the force and the mobster who owns him. Vaughn will play the main antagonist, a career criminal who attempts to move into legitimate business but is in danger of losing his empire.

Fast & Furious director Justin Lin will helm the season’s first two episodes.