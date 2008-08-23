Rachel Maddow Gets Primetime MSNBC Show

MSNBC contributor Rachel Maddow will host her own primetime show on the network, replacing Dan Abrams in the 9 p.m. slot. The new show is slated to begin Sept. 8.

Maddow, 35, has hosted her own show on the liberal Air America radio network since its inception in 2004.

She began on MSNBC as a regular panelist on Tucker before being named a political analyst in January 2008 and becoming a fixture in the network's presidential-primary-election coverage. In April, Maddow began substituting for Keith Olbermann on 8 p.m. program Countdown.

Abrams, a longtime MSNBC host who served as the network's general manager from 2006-2007, will stay on as an on-air contributor.

He was lauded by MSNBC President Phil Griffin for helping start the network's move upward in ratings by placing a high emphasis on politicalcoverage.