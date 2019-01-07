Rachel Brosnahan to Host ‘SNL’ Jan. 19

Rachel Brosnahan, who picked up a best actress Golden Globe Jan. 7 for her starring role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon, will host Saturday Night Live Jan. 19. It will be Brosnahan’s first time hosting the NBC show.

Season two of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, about a woman in ‘50s New York who finds stand-up comedy as her marriage breaks up, began Dec. 5.

The Golden Globe for actress in a comedy had Brosnahan, Kristen Bell of The Good Place, Candice Bergen of Murphy Brown, Alison Brie of Glow and Debra Messing of Will & Grace on the short list, with Brosnahan winning.

Rock band Greta Van Fleet will be musical guest Jan. 19. The band’s first full-length studio album, “Anthem of the Peaceful Army,” was released in October.

Saturday Night Live will also have a live show Jan. 26. The host and musical guest will be announced.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.