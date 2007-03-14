Rachael Ray Is Top Rookie Talker Since Dr. Phil

Freshman syndicated talker Rachael Ray's ratings are rising like a souffle.

The hot syndicated newcomer, nominated for daytime Emmys Wednesday in the outstanding talk and host

categories

, served up the the highest February sweeps ratings of any rookie talker since Dr. Phil started doling out onscreen advice in 2003.



According to national household Nielsen ratings released Tuesday, Ray's ratings were up 14% from the November sweep to a 2.4.



Season to date, Ray is the top-rated syndicated rookie by a wide margin.