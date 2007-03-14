Rachael Ray Is Top Rookie Talker Since Dr. Phil
Freshman syndicated talker Rachael Ray's ratings are rising like a souffle.
The hot syndicated newcomer, nominated for daytime Emmys Wednesday in the outstanding talk and host
categories
, served up the the highest February sweeps ratings of any rookie talker since Dr. Phil started doling out onscreen advice in 2003.
According to national household Nielsen ratings released Tuesday, Ray's ratings were up 14% from the November sweep to a 2.4.
Season to date, Ray is the top-rated syndicated rookie by a wide margin.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.