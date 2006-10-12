Rachael Ray Still Strong in Syndie

King World’s Rachael Ray was down but still strong in its second week ended Oct. 1, far surpassing the remainder of the rookie talk show field.

The talk show declined 9% to 2.1 from the 2.3 it achieved the previous week with Oprah Winfrey as a guest. But it held steady in women 18-49, maintaining a 1.3, and remained strongest in women 25-54 with a 1.4 demo average.

It averaged a total audience of 3.6 million viewers per day over four days but on Sept. 26 leaped to 4.1 million when Dr. Phil McGraw appeared as a guest.

Among all 13 talk shows in syndication, Ray ranked fourth overall, tied with NBC Universal’s Maury in households.

It more than doubled the performance of other rookie talkers, with Telepictures’ Dr. Keith Ablow next at a 1.0, up 11% from0.9.

NBC U’s Megan Mullally, which will move from 3 p.m. to 11 a.m. Monday on WNBC New York, slipped 11% to a 0.8 from 0.9.

National numbers for Sony’s Greg Behrendt were being reprocessed by Nielsen.

Of the new court shows, Twentieth’s Christina’s Court declined 7% to 1.3 from 1.4, while Sony’s Judge Maria Lopez was being reprocessed.

Twentieth’s Geraldo At Large held steady with a 1.6 in its third week of a full national roll out, making it the second-highest first-run rookie.

Among the new off-net comedies, Buena Vista’s According to Jim scored a 1.7, down 6% from 1.8 the prior week. BVT’s Scrubs made its first appearance on the Nielsen charts with a 1.6 after being reprocessed in week one.

Paramount’s One on One dropped 11% in its third week from 0.9 to 0.8, while Twentieth’s Still Standing was being reprocessed.

In weekly action, King World’s new CSI Miami inched down 2% from 4.5 to 4.4, while Tribune’s American Idol Rewind debut with a 2.7 rating in 95% of the U.S.

Paramount’s Without a Trace was even at a 2.7, while New Line’s Masterminds premiered at a 0.5 in 73% of the country.

With a decline of more than 1 million viewers during the week, returning shows didn’t fare so well. Of the top magazine and talk entrants, only two gained--Paramount’s The Insider (up 4% from 2.6 to 2.7) and Telepictures’ Ellen (rising 6% from 1.8 to 1.9).