‘Rachael Ray' Renewed Through 2012 in 90% of Country

CBS Television Distribution has extended clearances for daytime talk show Rachael Ray through the 2011-2012 season in 90% of the country and in 28 of the top 30 markets, says Joe DiSalvo, CTD's president of sales.

The ABC-owned TV stations renewed the show in June, clearing the way for the rest of the country. Other station groups that picked the show back up include CTD's sister company, CBS Television Stations, as well as stations from Gannett, Local TV, LIN, Allbritton, Tribune and Hearst-Argyle. The renewals take the show through its sixth season.

In August, Rachael Ray won its second straight Daytime Emmy for outstanding talk show.

Rachael Ray is distributed and produced by CTD in association with Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions, Scripps Networks and Watch Entertainment. Janet Annino executive produces the show, while Joseph Freed and Shane Farley are co-executive producers.