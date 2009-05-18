Rachael Ray To Receive AWRT Tribute Award

Filed at 10:00 a.m. EST on May 18, 2009

Food Network's Rachael Ray will receive this year's Tribute Award from the American Women in Radio & Television.

The award, for someone who "truly makes a difference in the media and beyond," will be handed out June 3 at the AWRT Gracie Awards ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

Ray clearly fills the bill, having parlayed her cooking show into a powerhouse brand that includes a half-dozen programs, including a syndicated talker (in its third season), as well as books and a magazine.