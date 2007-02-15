Rachael Ray Looks Sweet on Valentines Day

Freshman syndicated talker Rachael Ray scored her highest-rated show of the season Feb. 14, averaging a 3.3 rating/9 share in the Nielsen metered markets. That is up 38% over the year ago time-period average on stations carrying the show.



In New York, the talker hit a 6.8 rating/16 share at 10 a.m. on WABC, more than double its February 2006 time period performance in the top market.



The show which benefitted from a winter storm that boosted the shut-in audience, featured Ray whipping up a Valentines Day supper, Drunken Pasta, which is pasta cooked in red wine and water.