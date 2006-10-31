Rachael Ray Keeps Lead

While the syndicated first-run rookie class has underperformed as a whole, the news was slightly better for the week ending October 22. None of the seven shows lost audience according to the national household ratings, with four gaining on the week and the other three holding steady.

Rachael Ray led the way as usual in the rookie class, gaining 5% on the week to a 2.1.Geraldo At Large, in its first season of national ratings, was next with a 1.5 average, up 15% on the week.

Cristina’s Court was even on the week at a 1.4, while Dr. Keith Ablow leapt 22% to a 1.1, thanks in part to an interview with John Mark Karr, once a suspect in the JonBenet Ramsey case.Ablow, however, was downgraded this week from early fringe to morning time periods in Washington, DC and Norfolk.

Judge Maria Lopez was even on the week at a 0.9, while Greg Behrendt (up 14%) and Megan Mullally (even on the week) both averaged a 0.8.

The veteran talk shows also had a strong week as a genre, none of the nine down on the week.Oprah led the way as usual, even on the week at a 6.7.

In magazines, Entertainment Tonight led the way with a 5.4, up 4% on the week and its best number in 32 weeks.

In court, Judge Judy topped the genre as always, averaging a 4.5 which was even on the week.In game shows, Wheel of Fortune gained 2% to a season-high 8.4 average.