RAB reupped
The Radio Advertising Bureau and National Association of Broadcasters have renewed their deal for RAB to organize sales and marketing sessions at both the April 5 through 10 NAB convention in Las Vegas and the Oct. 1 through 3 NAB Radio Show in Philadelphia.
