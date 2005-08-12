RAB Chief Exiting
Radio Advertising Bureau President and CEO Gary Fries will not seek renewal of his contract.
Fries, whose current deal expires in December 2006, told the board of directors he would stay with the organization until it finds a new chief.
Fries has been head of the advertising trade group for 14 years. Under his leadership, membership doubled to 6,000 radio stations and 1,000 other members from other segments of the industry such as network radio and international.
