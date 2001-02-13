Quokka kills 217 jobs

Quokka Sports, apparently unable to take any gold from its official Summer Olympics Web site, will eliminate 217 oif its workers - 59% of its work force.

Quokka revealed the planned layoffs late Tuesday as part of a major restructuring in which it will focus on what it calls "event-centric" programming. Quokka will take a $1 million severance charge to cover its cost for the job cutbacks. These layoffs follow the elimination of 90 jobs at Quokka in November.

Quokka, NBC's online partner for the 2000 Sydney summer games, plans to emphasize coverage of live events, including next month's Men's and Women's NCAA basketball tournament. - Richard Tedesco