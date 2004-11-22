Quivers Eyes TV Talker

Howard Stern's feisty sidekick, Robin Quivers, is working with Sony Pictures Television on a syndicated talk show for next fall.

The Baltimore native and one-time U.S. Air Force nurse will shoot a pilot for Sony Pictures Television. In the meantime, she'll keep working with the controversial Stern, who's getting ready to move his show from broadcast to satellite radio.

If Quivers abandons Stern for the proposed show, it would break up a team that's been together for 23 years. That begs the question: Will the two be as compelling after a split?

Quivers is one of several potential syndicated talkers. Other candidates include Tyra Banks (Warner Bros.), Steven Cojocaru (Paramount), and Isaac Misrahi and Vanessa Williams (both NBC Universal).