Quincy Transfers South Bend Fox Affiliation to Sinclair

News staffers at WSJV South Bend, Ind. face a precarious future under a plan for Sinclair Broadcast Group, which already runs the market’s CBS affiliate, to take over the Quincy-owned station’s Fox affiliation.

The South Bend Tribune reports that Sinclair's WSBT will take over the affiliation starting Aug. 1, putting two local news teams under one roof. WSJV will run just the Heroes & Icons network with two employees.

The Tribune reports some WSJV employees are expected to be hired by Sinclair. Ralph Oakley, Quincy’s president and CEO, said others are expected to transfer to other stations in the group.

Oakley said a number of factors fueled the decision, including the ongoing consolidation of TV groups.