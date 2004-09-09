Quincy Stations Boost Campaign Coverage

Quincy Newspapers Inc., which owns 11 network-affiliated TV stations, is boosting its election coverage.

The Quincy, Ill.-based company is promising: 1) A "guaranteed" 30 minutes per week of political news--including local and regional races--in its newscasts. 2) Free time for candidates, both in on-air discussions with station newspeople and direct viewer appeals. 3) Sponsorship of debates and town hall meetings. 4) An "election" link on its Web site.

It is also producing a series of "Get Out the Vote" PSA's featuring its station anchors.