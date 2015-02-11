Quincy’s Oakley Named NBC Affiliates Board Chairman

Ralph Oakley, president and CEO of Quincy Newspapers, Inc. (QNI), is the new chairman of the NBC affiliates board. He succeeds James Conschafter, who stepped down as Media General VP of broadcast markets at the end of 2014, and passed along his board chair duties with the NBC affiliates as well.

Oakley has been vice chairman of government for the affiliates board.

“I am honored to have been elected to this position” said Oakley. “The NBC affiliates have always had an excellent relationship and partnership with NBC and I look forward to that continuing.”

Oakley has worked for QNI since 1977 and became president/CEO in 2009. He is a member of the boards of directors of the TVB and NAB. He is also co-chairman of the NAB’s Political Action Committee.

QNI owns and operates six NBC affiliates, including WEEK Peoria and WGEM in Quincy, Ill.