Quincy Newspapers Acquires Granite Trio, Others, For $191 Million

Quincy Newspapers is acquiring Granite stations WBNG Binghamton, KBJR Duluth and WEEK Peoria/Bloomington. Quincy is also acquiring WPTA Ft. Wayne from Malara Broadcasting.

It will operate other stations in those markets under shared services agreements, including WHOI and WAOE Peoria/Bloomington, Ill., as well as stations to be acquired by Louis Wall’s SagamoreHill Broadcasting: WISE Ft. Wayne and KDLH Duluth.

The package came to $191 million. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close later this year.

“We are thrilled to acquire these stations as well as the operating agreements for the others,” said Ralph M. Oakley (pictured), president and CEO of Quincy. “Our company is committed to the communities and regions it serves by providing the best in local news, community affairs and entertainment.”

On Feb. 10, Granite announced a deal to sell stations in Buffalo and Detroit to Scripps for $110 million.

With the acquisitions, Quincy will own and/or operate 23 stations in 14 markets, mostly in the Midwest. The company also owns two radio stations and daily newspapers in Quincy and Newton, N.J.