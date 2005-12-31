A Quick Guide to Top Sessions at CES 2006

Emerging Technologies: View from the Lab

Thurs, Jan. 5, 10:30–11:30 a.m., Sands Venetian 2205

What are engineers tinkering with to enhance consumers’ work and lifestyles? Here’s a look at things to come. Some will happen, most won’t. Regardless, it’s fun to watch innovation in progress.

Moderator: Suzanne Kantra Kirschner, Technology Editor, Popular Science

Entertainment Technology: View from Hollywood

Thurs., Jan. 5, 12–1 p.m., LVCC North Hall N257

Today’s multimedia distribution models have a tremendous impact on Hollywood. Some of these new technologies are being accepted. Some aren’t. Entertainment industry representatives present their perspectives on the future of digital entertainment and its products.

Moderator: Chris Marlowe, Editorial Director, Digital Media, Hollywood Reporter

VoIP or Not to VoIP?

Thurs., Jan. 5, 12–1 p.m., Sands Venetian 2205

New Internet phone services such as Voiceover IP are providing consumers with alternative options. Will this replace the landline? What’s the impact of 911 requirements? In this session, hear how VoIP is challenging telecom providers and affecting their future.

Moderator: Jim Penhune, Director, Broadband Media & Communications Research, Strategy Analytics

The Battle for Control of the Connected Consumer

Thurs, Jan 5, 2006, 1:30–2:30 p.m., LVCC North Hall N257

Consumers will soon have the ability to be connected to the Internet at all times through their PC, TV, cellphone or a handheld entertainment device. Here’s a look at how those various entities will duke it out for every customer.

Moderator: Tim Bajarin, President, Creative Strategies Inc.

CNET to Reveal the Next Big Thing in CE: Now, Next Year, and Beyond

Thurs. Jan 5, 3-4 p.m., LVCC North Hall N257

What will become of 2006’s category killers? Brian Cooley and other CNET editors tested new products, talked to manufacturers, and have an audience of millions—a mirror of the consumer market. During this Supersession, they lay out the big trends.

Moderator: Brian Cooley, Editor at Large, CNET

The Future of Content Distribution

Fri., Jan. 6, 7:30-8:45 a.m. LVCC South Hall S222

B&C and Multichannel News top editors quiz leading executives from Turner, Synacor, Scientific-Atlanta, Voom HD Networks, NBC Universal Cable and Time Warner Cable about radical changes in content distribution and alternative technologies. Breakfast included in $75 pre- registration fee. For reservations, call Sandy Friedman at Reed Business, 646-746-6740, or e-mail at safriedman@reedbusiness.com.

Connect2Car: The Automobiles Convergence with Consumer Electronics

Fri., Jan. 6, 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., LVCC North Hall N260

9:30–11:30 a.m. What is the Consumer Demand for CE in the Automobile?

What do satellites, microchips and tires have in common? They all converge when consumers drive. Will the connected seamless experience influence consumer preference toward tech-friendly cars? Experts discover and define the consumer demand for entertainment and information in the automobile.

Moderator: Bobby Likis, president and CEO, Car Clinic

12 p.m. Lunch Keynote- Mark V. Rosenker, Acting Chairman, National Transportation Safety Board

1:30-3:30 p.m. How to Fulfill Consumer Demand

How can automakers future-proof the car, allowing the latest in consumer electronics to be added as they develop? Will consumers migrate toward an automobile that allows them to connect their CE gadgets?

Moderator: Bobby Likis, President and CEO, Car Clinic

The Last Gadget Standing

Sat, Jan. 7, 10:30–11:30 a.m., Sands Venetian 106

After seeing more than 2,000 gadgets, CES convention-goers vote on the gizmo with the most staying power.

ModeratorS: Michael Miller, Editor In Chief, PC Magazine, and Robin Raskin, Sole Proprietor, “The Internet Mom”